US revokes Colombian leader Petro’s visa, escalating tensions

The US revoked Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa, the latest sign of crumbling ties between Washington and Bogotá.

Washington made the move over Petro’s participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City, as well as his call for US troops deployed in American cities to disobey orders.

Though Colombia has been one of the US’ closest allies in Latin America, relations between the two have deteriorated rapidly: After the White House announced tariffs against Colombia in April, Petro vowed to retaliate, later backing down to avert a trade war.

Meanwhile, Washington this month decertified Colombia as a partner in its war on drugs, arguing it had “failed demonstrably” to crack down on cocaine production.