Trump, Netanyahu unveil Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump on Monday outlined a Gaza peace plan that has the backing of Israel and Gulf nations.

The 20-point proposal, which Hamas is yet to accept, calls for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a new governing body, overseen by a Trump-led “Board of Peace.” The plan treads lightly on thornier topics, like the role of the Palestinian Authority, The New York Times noted. Some analysts said Hamas likely won’t accept the deal, which calls for Gaza’s demilitarization.

If the group rejects the plan, Israel will “finish the job” of destroying Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after meeting with Trump: “This can be done the easy way or… the hard way.”