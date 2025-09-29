Trump and Netanyahu to hold talks over Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump is due to host Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday with a ceasefire in Gaza once again appearing close.

A truce in the enclave — where a humanitarian catastrophe has taken hold, prompting the UN to declare a famine — has repeatedly appeared in the offing, only to fall apart in the latter stages.

The latest deal pushed by the Trump administration would freeze battle lines, see all remaining hostages released, destroy Hamas’ offensive weaponry, and offer limited amnesties for the group’s fighters. Yet Israel may oppose some of the requirements, while Arab mediators have also submitted their own revisions. Trump, for his part, was upbeat, telling Axios that the talks were “at their final stages.”