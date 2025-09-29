Trump and Netanyahu to discuss Gaza peace plan

President Donald Trump will encourage Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a US proposal to end the Gaza war when the two meet today in Washington.

It’s far from a given — Netanyahu said on Fox News that his government is “working” on the 21-point plan with Trump’s team, and declined to say whether he would accept additional stipulations for Israel, like a commitment not to strike Qatar.

The plan also leaves the door open to a Palestinian state, The Washington Post reported. The Trump administration is making a concerted diplomatic push around the peace proposal, with US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee set to take a rare trip to Egypt focused on Gaza.

Still, Israelis and Palestinians are skeptical; large majorities of both doubt there will be permanent peace, new Gallup polling found.