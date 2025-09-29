Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Pro-EU party wins Moldova general election

Sep 29, 2025, 6:32am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A voter celebrating in Moldova.
Ramil Sitdikov/Reuters

Moldova’s pro-EU government secured a majority in an election marred by accusations of Russian disinformation.

The vote had outsize importance because of Moldova’s strategic location bordering Ukraine and NATO-member Romania, along with a long-running domestic conflict that has seen a breakaway region align with Moscow.

In the run-up to the polls, media outlets were hacked, several people were arrested for allegedly fomenting violent unrest, and Moldova’s embassy in Brussels was evacuated over a bomb threat.

Ultimately, the vote keeps Moldova on a path to EU membership, but as RFE/RL’s Europe editor noted, “the real winner may be Brussels,” with the result offering a much-needed success as European powers fret over Russia’s adventurism along the bloc’s borders.

Prashant Rao
AD