Moldova’s pro-EU government secured a majority in an election marred by accusations of Russian disinformation.

The vote had outsize importance because of Moldova’s strategic location bordering Ukraine and NATO-member Romania, along with a long-running domestic conflict that has seen a breakaway region align with Moscow.

In the run-up to the polls, media outlets were hacked, several people were arrested for allegedly fomenting violent unrest, and Moldova’s embassy in Brussels was evacuated over a bomb threat.

Ultimately, the vote keeps Moldova on a path to EU membership, but as RFE/RL’s Europe editor noted, “the real winner may be Brussels,” with the result offering a much-needed success as European powers fret over Russia’s adventurism along the bloc’s borders.