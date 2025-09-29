New York exhibition explores a painter’s fascination with the unseen

A new exhibition in New York explores one painter’s fascination with the unseen and unseeable.

Chloe Wise’s Myth Information at Almine Rech in Tribeca features 14 paintings dealing in ecstatic and mysterious experiences, and the limits of human perception. All of Wise’s subjects are looking up, though it’s not clear at what — she suggests angels, and has cited El Greco’s The Vision of Saint John as an influence — or perhaps UFOs, which constitute another of her “long-held fascinations,” the gallery wrote.

Her works attempt to draw a line through “religious art, historical painting, and sci-fi cinema,” which are “not so dissimilar,” Wise told Artnet News. “Maybe they’re after the same thing, just through a different modality.”