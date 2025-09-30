Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Principals newsletter icon
From Semafor Principals
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Shutdown threatens goverment-linked sectors

Sep 30, 2025, 4:54am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Capitol
Nathan Howard/Reuters

This shutdown could have outsize effects on areas of the economy that depend on government functions.

Unanswered questions about President Donald Trump’s tariffs risk compounding any damage — particularly as the administration lays the groundwork to fire more government employees.

One example: Farmers already grappling with decreased exports could lose access to the agricultural infrastructure that provides key resources like farm loans, leading the White House to reportedly explore possible solutions.

And a likely delay in Friday’s release of monthly employment data risks muddying the outlook further: “A lot of actors in the economy rely on the jobs report for timely economic data, not the least of which is the Fed,” the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Shai Akabas told Semafor. “Having that timely piece of data is important.”

Eleanor Mueller
AD