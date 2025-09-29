China to build Africa’s first insulin production facility

China will build Africa’s first insulin production facility in Nigeria, a further sign of Beijing’s growing influence on the continent.

The deal comes amid surging diabetes rates across Africa, including in Nigeria, which relies on insulin imports. Beijing’s ambassador to Nigeria said the facility could position the country as “a hub for African medical biotechnology.”

In a further sign of growing Sino-Nigerian relations, Abuja is considering certifying China’s C919 commercial jet for use, Bloomberg reported. While Chinese investment in Africa has cooled in recent years, it remains well above that of the US and the European Union, though some worry countries on the continent may be taking on unsustainable debt as a result.