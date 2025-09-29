Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Argentina’s soybean exports to China surge amid Beijing’s US boycott

Sep 29, 2025, 6:25pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Farmers harvest soybeans in Argentina’s town of Estacion Islas.
Enrique Marcarian/Reuters

Argentina’s soybean sales to China are soaring amid Beijing’s effective boycott of the US soybean industry, frustrating American farmers and spurring friction within the Trump administration.

China, the world’s biggest soybean customer, has ceased all US purchases since May as part of its trade war with Washington. Chinese buyers have now pivoted to Argentina, which recently suspended taxes on soybean exports ahead of a pledge from the White House to bail out Buenos Aires’ ailing economy.

Washington’s move heightened anger and alarm among US soybean farmers, as well as government officials: “This gives China more leverage on us,” the US Agriculture secretary apparently texted the Treasury secretary last week.

Chart showing US soybean exports to China since 2020
J.D. Capelouto
AD