New Japanese PM rattles markets ahead of inauguration

Ahead of Japan’s new prime minister being sworn in on Oct. 1, analysts predicted a “very ugly” Monday for the country’s stock market. A former defense minister, Shigeru Ishiba is known for his criticism of the country’s central bank’s long-standing policy of aggressive easing and stimulus, and for his support for higher taxes on companies and investment income.

After he won Japan’s ruling party’s leadership contest last week, Ishiba said that “monetary policy must remain accommodative” to economic conditions, and that he would leave interest rate decisions largely up to the Bank of Japan. However, analysts predicted that “near-term price volatility is likely to persist,” Financial Times noted, until there is more clarity on Ishiba’s fiscal stance.