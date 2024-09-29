Israel prepares for potential Lebanon incursion following Hezbollah leader death

The Israeli Defense Forces said it carried out “dozens” of strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon Sunday as it shuttled more reservists and tanks to the two countries shared border, as a ground invasion appeared imminent.

US officials speaking to ABC News said that small-scale Israeli “border movements” into Lebanon may have already begun.

The escalation comes a day after the Iran-backed group and dominant political party in Lebanon confirmed that a Friday airstrike in Beirut had killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Several other senior Hezbollah figures were killed in the strike, the IDF said. After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly left the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he had vowed to continue Israel’s fight against Hezbollah.

Nasrallah’s killing prompted Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to vow revenge; he has also moved to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security precautions, according to Reuters.