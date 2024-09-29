Election lawsuits mount weeks ahead of US presidential vote

A rising number of state-level legal challenges to election rules has legal experts increasingly concerned that the results of the Nov. 5 presidential election will be disputed, multiple outlets have reported.

More than 90 lawsuits that challenge voting rules and other practices have been filed this year by Republican-aligned groups, The New York Times reported, citing data from the Democratically aligned Democracy Docket group that tracks election cases. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee has said it alone is involved in 120 legal challenges across 26 states, Reuters noted. Democrats have also mounted their own legal challenges in Georgia and elsewhere.

Legal experts have said that, while many of the lawsuits causing concern are unlikely to have much impact on the election itself, they indicate a broader effort to lay the groundwork for challenges to the results of the Nov. 5 vote, they said.