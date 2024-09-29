Austria’s far right poised to win national election for first time, exit polls suggest

Unlike many other European far-right parties, which have risen relatively recently amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment and Euroskepticism, the Freedom Party is considered the “grandfather” of Europe’s far-right movement, CNN noted, with its roots in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Nazi regime following the Second World War.

Since its creation, the party has maintained a steady base and been part of past coalition governments, most recently under former Chancellor Sebastien Kurtz, which collapsed amid a corruption scandal in 2019.

Party leader Herbert Kickl is riding a wave of public anger over what voters perceive as the country’s mismanagement and soaring cost of living. Kickl, “arguably the best communicator of any party,” according to one political scientist, has pledged to turn Austria into a “fortress,” limit asylum seekers, and enact “remigration” — or returning people to the countries their families originally came from.