The Republican debates are only helping Donald Trump

SIMI VALLEY, Ca. — Late Wednesday evening, as strategists for seven Republican campaigns roamed a post-debate spin room, Trump strategist Chris LaCivita asked why anyone was still there.

“These debates are becoming a sideshow,” LaCivita told Semafor. “No one’s really materializing as a threat.” Trump was going to keep skipping these events, he said. As the second primary debate was wrapping up, he’d urged the Republican National Committee to “put an end to any further primary debates” and let the campaign “train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden.”

The Trump campaign’s gambit, skipping RNC-sanctioned debates and forfeiting the free media attention to his rivals, has paid off. When Republicans walked onstage at the FiServ Forum, Trump held a 26-point lead over the field in Iowa, according to an average of all polling in the first caucus state. When they wrapped up at the Reagan Library this week, Trump’s lead had grown to 36 points, and Fox was cutting its debate ad rates.

Trump’s rivals are trailing a candidate who has spent far less time campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire; who’s been indicted four times, and burned millions of dollars on lawyers, with no impact on fundraising; and who’s been targeted by $6 million of early-state ads warning that he could lose to Biden again.

Yet there’s evidence that the debates have strengthened Trump’s position, for two reasons.

First, the clear beneficiary of last month’s debate was Nikki Haley, who leapfrogged Ron DeSantis in some polls of New Hampshire – and who attacked DeSantis on Wednesday, asking how voters could take his energy plan seriously when “you banned fracking, you banned offshore drilling” in Florida.

The Trump campaign celebrated that, seeing no long-term threat from Haley, who, according to LaCivita, has a low ceiling. Much of her mini-surge has come from peeling off moderate and liberal Republicans — the party’s least relevant voting bloc. “DeSantis finds himself with another challenger for a distant 2nd place,” Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio wrote in a memo last month.

Second, giving Trump’s challengers time and space to criticize the ex-president has benefited him more than them: The likeliest primary voters don’t like to see him under attack. In early-state polling, DeSantis’s negatives have increased all year, as his campaign and super PAC have attacked Trump over his handling of the pandemic, his spending record, and his early (and abandoned) support for transgender rights.

The candidates most critical of Trump — Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Asa Huchinson, and Will Hurd — are the ones who the largest share of primary voters say they won’t support. And a Thursday memo from conservative anti-Trump PAC Win It Back, first reported by The New York Times, found that virtually all messaging against the former president, no matter how carefully packaged, wasn’t flipping many votes. In some cases, it even strengthened his support.

“Even when you show video to Republican primary voters with complete context of President Trump saying something otherwise objectionable to primary voters, they find a way to rationalize and dismiss it,” PAC leader David McIntosh wrote.