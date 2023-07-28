A wounded Ron DeSantis confronts a rising Tim Scott in Iowa

One reason so many of the other Republicans running got into this race over the spring and summer was that they knew DeSantis, and doubted that he had the skill set to win a primary against Donald Trump.

We’re seeing their theories play out now. DeSantis has changed up his stump speech, reintroducing himself as the less-flashy candidate with a record and life story — blue collar roots, enlisting in the Navy after 9/11 — that no one can match. He’s taking more questions from a “legacy media” that his advisors once hoped to make irrelevant, even as it zooms in on the most maladroit interactions between the governor and voters.

They are hard to miss. An NBC News clip of DeSantis talking with an Icee-sipping kid at the Wayne County Fair on Thursday — “that’s probably a lot of sugar, huh?” — clocked millions of views.

In a fair tent, where the governor met Ralph T. Alshouse, a 99-year-old World War II veteran and Republican activist, he complimented Alshouse’s vigor and bonded over their shared experience.

“I would not have guessed World War II; I would have guessed, like early Vietnam, if I had seen you!” said DeSantis. “I’m a Navy guy, too, so I can tell you, landing on a carrier — that is not something I think I’m capable of doing. So, hats off to you!”

But DeSantis seemed to lose Alshouse when he walked away without buying a signed copy of the veteran’s $20 memoir. Asked by Semafor what he thought of DeSantis, the veteran was polite. “I’m a positive-type person,” he said. “I don’t say negatives about anyone. Do you?”

Alshouse warmed up after a member of the DeSantis entourage — he was traveling as the “special guest” of Never Back Down, a super PAC not allowed to coordinate with the campaign — came back and bought a copy for the governor.

None of this was relevant to DeSantis’s message, which got warm receptions across south central Iowa. He previewed an economics-focused speech he’d be giving on Monday in New Hampshire, and he got applause for his Florida win record — keeping “gender ideology” out of schools, preventing vaccine mandates for children, increasing teachers’ salaries, and defying COVID bureaucrats.

But DeSantis’ stump, too, was changing. One tweak in particular stood out. In June, after Trump told an Urbandale crowd that he was tired of the term “woke” — “half the people can’t even define it” — DeSantis defended it while speaking at events where his wife Casey wore a leather jacket with the slogan “Florida, where woke goes to die.”

But while DeSantis talked plenty about his anti-woke strategy this week, he de-emphasized the word itself. In a 33-minute speech to the American Legislative Exchange Council, before the trip to Iowa, DeSantis used the word “woke” just once.

At a Never Back Down stop in Chariton, DeSantis made one quick reference to the “woke nonsense” he’d rip out of the military as its commander-in-chief. And at the town hall in Osceola, he used the word only to describe some of the slanted language that had crept into AI programs.

Scott, one of the party’s nimblest communicators, was facing less scrutiny and having an easier time. In Ankeny, he brought most topics back to the GOP’s strongest-polling issues— closing the border “to protect us from the flow of fentanyl,” expanding school choice, and balancing the budget with spending cuts (actual cuts tbd).

But he didn’t separate much from DeSantis on policy. Scott said he wanted to abolish the Department of Education, or at least “starve it” and send its resources back to states; he would fire Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray and “if I had my druthers,” replace him with former congressman and current Fox News guest host Trey Gowdy.

There’s not much policy disagreement among any of the candidates polling best in Iowa. (The top 5, according to Real Clear Politics, includes Trump, DeSantis, Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Niki Haley). The competition, as DeSantis reboots, is over a version of “electability,” and who can most convincingly present himself or herself as more appealing than Trump — who, barely here, is miles ahead.