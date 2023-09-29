China is increasingly imposing exit bans on employees at foreign firms

Karina Tsui

A managing director at the U.S. risk advisory firm Kroll has reportedly been banned from leaving Mainland China after traveling there from Hong Kong in July, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The senior executive, Michael Chan, is a Hong Kong passport holder and is allegedly supporting Chinese authorities in an investigation that dates a few years back that neither targets Chan nor his employer, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. Chan is also free to move around Mainland China.

But the news reflects an increasingly common tactic used by the Chinese government to assist in conducting criminal probes: exit bans.