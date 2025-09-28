UN reimposes sanctions on Iran, deepening economic isolation

The UN reimposed bruising economic and military sanctions on Iran over accusations that the country reneged on a 2015 nuclear deal.

The so-called “snapback” mechanism, activated by European nations, could deepen Iran’s economic isolation, perhaps triggering one of the gravest crises facing Tehran in decades, Reuters wrote.

“Our people cannot handle more economic pressure or another war,” one Iranian official said.

Iran has seen rising public discontent over ballooning food prices, and the new sanctions will only add to those pressures.

Some analysts predict the measures could push Tehran to take a tougher nuclear stance, but the lingering threat of US and Israeli attacks gives Iran’s leaders limited strategic flexibility.