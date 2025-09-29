Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was on stage at Semafor’s The Next 3 Billion Summit last Wednesday, telling me about her role as the United Nations Secretary General’s special advocate for financial health, when a couple of things occurred to me.

First, I probably wouldn’t be interviewing any other UN technocrat on a big stage about the same subject. And relatedly, perhaps a missing ingredient from our failing modern institutions is royalty.

So I derailed our conversation to bounce that theory off Her Majesty: Would struggling, faceless 20th-century institutions like the UN be better loved if they had royal families of their own?

The queen greeted this insane question with a politely regal stare, ignored my faux pas, and continued talking about financial inclusion.

But when I got back to the office, I messaged the chattiest of contemporary royals, Eduard Habsburg, the hereditary Archduke (his great-great-great-grandfather was Emperor Franz Joseph I, uncle of the less fortunate Archduke Ferdinand) who currently serves as Hungarian ambassador to the Holy See. Habsburg is the author of The Habsburg Way: 7 Rules for Turbulent Times. The book features an introduction from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and advice including “Die Well (and Have a Memorable Funeral).”

AD

“I think we human beings are more easily attracted by a family or by faces or by people than by faceless institutions,” he said, when I asked whether the EU would be better loved if it adopted one of the semi-employed Habsburgs. But, he added, “you can’t wish a monarchy back into reality that isn’t there any more.”

If that question is academic, Habsburg’s next observation wasn’t. It was about Donald and Melania Trump.

“They have something of a royal family — him and his wife and Barron and all that,” he said. “I believe that he is someone who is very strong on respecting the normal people on the road — the people working on the gardens. That’s a very royal virtue.”