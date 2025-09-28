Russia bombards Kyiv in lengthy attack

Russia bombarded Ukraine on Sunday in an attack that lasted for more than 12 hours and killed at least four people in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the assault was further evidence of the need for more international sanctions on Moscow and to cut off its energy revenues; last week he warned world leaders that Russia is preparing to attack another European country.

NATO is on high alert — the alliance launched fighter jets during the latest attack on Kyiv — but Ukraine’s greatest weakness “still lies in the minds of its western friends,” a historian argued in the Financial Times.

“Russian strategy seeks to outflank the Ukrainian position by attacking the will of the Americans and Europeans.”