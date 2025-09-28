Chasing AGI could backfire for US, experts say

To win the AI race against China, the US needs to emphasize practical, real-world applications for the technology, two analysts argued in Foreign Policy.

While Washington and Silicon Valley have become entranced by the idea of superintelligent AI, or artificial general intelligence, China has focused on steady, iterative progress and widespread adoption, especially in robotics.

Speaking on a recent tech podcast, chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang said China is “nanoseconds behind” the US on AI, helped by its massive manufacturing infrastructure.

By the same token, the US needs to invest in AI adoption and scaling just as much, if not more than, in AGI, the analysts wrote: “Racing toward a myth is not sound policy.”