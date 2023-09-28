Why North Korea expelled US Army defector Travis King

Karina Tsui

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, who bolted across the Demilitarized Zone to North Korea this summer, has arrived in Texas, U.S. officials said.

King is expected to be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he will undergo post-isolation support activities, NBC reports, which are designed to help hostages and those wrongfully detained to readjust to being back in the U.S.