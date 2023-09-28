Not everyone agrees that Ukraine should join NATO

Karina Tsui

/

“Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before,” the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, noting that “all allies” had agreed to shorten Kyiv’s path to membership.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Stoltenberg praised the progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but said that he was “constantly pushing” NATO allies to provide support and speed up deliveries of defense systems to the war-torn country.

“The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we come to ending Russia’s aggression,” he said.

However some world leaders and analysts have expressed skepticism about Ukraine’s NATO bid.