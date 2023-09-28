2 GOP witnesses for Biden inquiry: Not enough evidence yet to impeach

The News
Two of the three GOP witnesses who spoke at the first impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden said there’s not enough evidence so far showing he committed an impeachment-worthy offense.
However, they said they still support the formal inquiry that Republicans say will allow them to uncover evidence linking the president to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business work.
Republicans have not found evidence of misconduct by the president but said their allegations are serious enough to warrant the probe.
The inquiry, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened without a full vote in the House, will give Republicans more leverage to investigate the Bidens. The committee, for example, could move to subpoena Hunter Biden’s financial records.
Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, said in his opening statement that he does not believe “that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” adding, “That is something that inquiry has to establish.”
Republicans have repeatedly accused Hunter Biden of using his political connections and his father’s name to enrich himself in his foreign business dealings.
“We simply don’t know” whether President Biden had knowledge of any of that alleged influence peddling, Turley said.
Another Republican witness, forensic accounting expert Bruce Dubinsky, said that “much more information needs to be gathered” before he can answer whether President Biden was involved in any illicit activity.