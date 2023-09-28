2 GOP witnesses for Biden inquiry: Not enough evidence yet to impeach

Two of the three GOP witnesses who spoke at the first impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden said there’s not enough evidence so far showing he committed an impeachment-worthy offense.

However, they said they still support the formal inquiry that Republicans say will allow them to uncover evidence linking the president to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business work.

Republicans have not found evidence of misconduct by the president but said their allegations are serious enough to warrant the probe.

The inquiry, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened without a full vote in the House, will give Republicans more leverage to investigate the Bidens. The committee, for example, could move to subpoena Hunter Biden’s financial records.