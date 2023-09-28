Biden assails Trump and ‘MAGA Republican extremists’

Biden explicitly referred to proposals by Trump and other GOP candidates to exert more power over the federal government. Trump has often waged against the “deep state” and in the waning days of his administration issued an executive order called “Schedule F” that aimed to do away with many civil servants. (Biden eventually reversed the order when he took office.)

GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy has also laid out plans to get rid of the FBI, ATF, the Education Department and other key agencies. The Heritage Foundation has launched a multi-million dollar project to staff the next Republican administration and whittle back the administrative state.

“MAGA extremists proclaim support for law enforcement only to say, ‘we must destroy the FBI,’” Biden said.

During his speech Thursday, Biden also honored the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announcing funding for a new library named after his longtime friend.