Zelenskyy set to meet with Trump amid rising tensions

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to have a potentially fraught meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Trump recently called Zelenskyy a “salesman” and criticized him for not making a deal to end the war, while Zelenskyy’s visit to a Pennsylvania armaments factory accompanied by Democratic politicians angered Republicans, who considered it a “partisan campaign event” in a crucial swing state. The Ukrainian leader has also previously said Trump’s running mate JD Vance is “too radical.”

Ties to Democrats are less fractious: Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s opponent, promised “unwavering” support for Kyiv after meeting Zelenskyy, and President Joe Biden had already announced another $8 billion in military aid against Russia’s invasion.