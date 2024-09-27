Sudan’s army launches major assault on Khartoum

Sudan’s army launched a major offensive to recapture the country’s capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The escalation comes despite US-led efforts to broker a ceasefire.

Sudan — one of Africa’s poorest countries even before the conflict — has been mired in a civil war since April 2023 that has sparked the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

As many as 150,000 people have been killed, while more than 10 million have been displaced, with many moving to similarly destitute South Sudan and Chad. A group of humanitarian aid organizations warned this month that failing to achieve a ceasefire could lead to “a starvation crisis of historic proportions,” Al Jazeera reported.