Mixed Signals: Can centrism go viral? with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller

Ben and Nayeema discuss a reporter’s digital dalliance with RFK. Jr, and what it says — and doesn’t — about journalism. Then they bring on Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark Podcast, and a star of the anti-MAGA movement. They ask: Is the hot new space in the media, and on YouTube, in the political center? Finally, Max joins in for blindspots to get quick takes on VP Harris’ decision to guest on the All the Smoke podcast.

