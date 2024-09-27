Milei looks to build a governing majority for his radical small-government vision

Last year, Argentina elected an ultra-libertarian in a vote that shocked the world. Javier Milei, once seen as a sideshow in politics, ascended from his status as a bombastic TV pundit to Congress and then the presidency in less than three years.

Next year, midterm elections will determine whether Argentina’s support for his small-government radicalism was an electoral fad, or something more durable. Even as reports emerge that inflation is rapidly subsiding, a wave of protests have rocked the country since Milei’s inauguration against severe austerity measures that have led to an increase in poverty. The dynamic sets the stage for a polarized vote likely to be received as a referendum on the president’s hardline agenda.

Polling for 2025’s legislatives shows Milei’s Liberty Advances party with a significant boost over its last performance. Moreover, Argentina only elects half of its lower house legislators each cycle. After holding only 38 of 257 seats as of 2023’s election, Milei is looking to ratify his movement’s presence at all levels of power.