Explosions rock Beirut after Netanyahu warns of Israel’s ‘long arm’ in UN speech

Israel is “fighting for its life,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly Friday, vowing to press on with a military campaign against Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza despite growing international pressure for ceasefires.

“We face savage enemies who seek our annihilation,” Netanyahu, who famously hates the UN, said in a defiant speech in which he labeled the organization an “antisemitic swamp.”

Shortly after, large explosions were heard in Beirut, with Israel saying it had carried out a precision strike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters.

The Israeli leader used the UN speech to issue stark warnings to Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah that Israel would continue fighting Iran and its proxies for as long as they remain a threat.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran: If you strike us, we will strike you,” Netanyahu declared. He emphasized that the war in Gaza would only end with the elimination of Hamas, which would have no role in post-war Gaza.

A day after rejecting a US-backed call for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Netanyahu did not mention the plan but vowed to defeat the group, dimming allies’ hopes of preventing an all-out war. “Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year,” he said. “Well, I’ve come here today to say enough is enough.”

Many UN delegates left the chamber in protest as Netanyahu began to speak, and the UN chair had to repeatedly call for order.