Explosions rock Beirut after Netanyahu warns of Israel’s ‘long arm’ in UN speech

The News
Israel is “fighting for its life,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly Friday, vowing to press on with a military campaign against Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza despite growing international pressure for ceasefires.
“We face savage enemies who seek our annihilation,” Netanyahu, who famously hates the UN, said in a defiant speech in which he labeled the organization an “antisemitic swamp.”
Shortly after, large explosions were heard in Beirut, with Israel saying it had carried out a precision strike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters.
The Israeli leader used the UN speech to issue stark warnings to Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah that Israel would continue fighting Iran and its proxies for as long as they remain a threat.
“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran: If you strike us, we will strike you,” Netanyahu declared. He emphasized that the war in Gaza would only end with the elimination of Hamas, which would have no role in post-war Gaza.
A day after rejecting a US-backed call for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, Netanyahu did not mention the plan but vowed to defeat the group, dimming allies’ hopes of preventing an all-out war. “Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year,” he said. “Well, I’ve come here today to say enough is enough.”
Many UN delegates left the chamber in protest as Netanyahu began to speak, and the UN chair had to repeatedly call for order.
SIGNALS
Conflict compounds economic and social hardship in Lebanon
Since 2019, Lebanon has faced a devastating economic crisis that caused a 98% devaluation in its local currency, plunging over three quarters of the population into poverty after successive governments allowed debt to pile up for decades. Up to half a million people people could have been displaced because of Israeli offensives, Lebanon’s health minister told CNN, with Israeli strikes in the past week forcing tens of thousands to leave — many of them refugees from Syria who had already fled their home to escape the civil war in the neighboring country. “This society will break,” the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council told the BBC Global News Podcast. “Beirut is so overwhelmed, so are the other cities. This madness has to stop.”
Ground invasion of Lebanon may be imminent, but Israel’s strategy is unclear
The recent addition of two regimens to the Israeli army’s Northern Command, which is responsible for fighting Hezbollah, may suggest that a ground invasion of Lebanon is approaching — although the apparent lack of a clear strategy by Israel makes it hard to tell, Al Jazeera noted. Several analysts told the outlet that they didn’t foresee troops being sent in imminently. “We’re still on the brink, but I don’t think a decision has been made to launch an invasion,” Israeli political analyst Ori Goldberg said. Netanyahu and the military want Hezbollah to take an action that would force Israel’s hand, he added, “but Hezbollah is not doing that, Iran is not doing that.”
Hostilities between UN and Israel hit boiling point
Disagreements between Israel and the UN — which Netanyahu on Friday called a “contemptuous farce” and a “swamp of antisemitic bile” — are nothing new, The Guardian’s diplomatic editor wrote. But tensions have increased since the beginning of the war in Gaza, turning the conflict into a “visceral” one. And the Israeli PM also has to face a perhaps bigger issue: US anger after he rejected plans for a three-week ceasefire in Lebanon. “The US clearly feels he reneged on a deal, and not for the first time since 7 October,” The Guardian wrote, adding that “it will not be the first time the west has thought Netanyahu is making a strategic mistake, but then proved unable or unwilling to force him to rethink.”