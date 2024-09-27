Europe’s ‘basket cases’ are on the up

Southern European economies are on an upward curve, while Germany is stagnating, as the continent’s traditional laggards and powerhouses trade places.

The Spanish government raised its growth forecast for the next two years by two percentage points, citing private investment and consumption, and said it expects unemployment rates to fall. It’s the latest piece of good news for Madrid, while Portugal and Greece — traditionally “basket cases” — have also seen years of over-performance: The three economies have grown at more than double the eurozone average since the start of 2023, which Bloomberg credited to austerity measures that cut their crippling debt-to-GDP ratios.

Meanwhile, analysts downgraded Germany’s projected growth, blaming deep structural problems including a demographic change and international competition.