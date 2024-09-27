Europe is increasingly trying to slow migration, despite worker shortage

Governments across Europe have rolled out a number of policies aimed at slowing migration in recent months, despite their economies’ increasing reliance on foreign workers to fill labor shortages.

Earlier this month, Germany reintroduced checks on visitors entering by land from within the European Union — which allows free movement of people — in response to rising domestic concern over migration. Meanwhile, a recent poll showed immigration is now the biggest concern for Spanish voters.

Europe, however, is aging quickly, and a growing labor shortage and fears over national pension schemes means that “The choice is not so much between more immigration and less immigration, but rather a lot of immigration now or a lot later,” economist Tyler Cowen wrote earlier this year.

