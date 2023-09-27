Wednesday’s debate may be do-or-die for DeSantis

The pressure is on for Ron DeSantis to deliver a dazzling performance in California on Wednesday night — or else. Some supporters are concerned that a lackluster debate could be the beginning of the end for the Florida governor after a rough few weeks of polling.

“If he doesn’t do well, if he doesn’t clearly establish that he’s the leader of this debate, then I think [Nikki] Haley probably moves to the second place position kind of firmly, and probably becomes a donor favorite, and probably continues to get a lot of good media treatment,” a Republican consultant backing DeSantis told Semafor. “If he doesn’t do well here, in my opinion, he’s gotta drop out — if he doesn’t want to be embarrassed.”

That sense of urgency was echoed by other Republicans keeping a close eye on the race. Voters “will be watching for likely the last time to see if they see at least a flash of Superman in DeSantis,” one Republican strategist said. Failure to deliver? Well, that would likely be “a politically fatal dose of kryptonite,” the person added.

Taking down Trump was always a tall task, but at this point DeSantis has to do more than just stay alive: He has to prove it’s possible for anyone to chip away at Trump’s massive lead.

DeSantis has lost donor support in recent months and continued to drop in the polls (a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll had DeSantis sliding to 15% nationally among Republicans and Republican learners, down from 25% in May). None of this was due to a particularly bad first debate, either: While DeSantis entered with low expectations, especially after a leaked debate memo from his allied super PAC telegraphed potential attacks, his team was more than satisfied with his execution and polls showed Republican voters viewed his performance positively. To the extent there was an impact from the debate, however, it was a slight bump for Haley in early states that pushed DeSantis as low as fifth place in one New Hampshire poll and in a fight for second in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump — who won’t even be on the debate stage — is seen by many as running away with the nomination.

“They’re cutting into his margins,” one former DeSantis staffer said of the Florida governor’s opponents. “He needs to cut into Trump’s margins, and other people are cutting into his margins … If it just looks like you’re stuck in second gear, whether that’s true or not people, you know, perception is reality, right?”