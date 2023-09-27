US astronaut returns to Earth after 371 days in space

Karina Tsui

/

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio landed back on Earth on Wednesday after spending 371 days in space, marking a U.S. record for the longest continuous spaceflight.

Rubio landed in Kazakhstan along with two Russian cosmonauts. Their spacecraft, the Soyuz MS-23, took roughly three and a half hours to travel down to Earth from the International Space Station.

Rubio’s mission was extended by six months due to an unexpected leak in his original spacecraft. A backup vessel was later sent to the ISS to retrieve him.