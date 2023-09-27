How Israel scored US visa-free entry for its citizens

Diego Mendoza

Israel became the 41st country on Wednesday accepted into the U.S. Visa Waiver program, meaning ordinary Israeli passport holders no longer require a visa to visit the U.S.

Washington approved the update after a trial program that began in July. Israel was required to prove that it would reciprocate ease-of-entry for all U.S. citizens, notably Palestinian Americans who previously were not permitted entry into Palestinian territories via Israel and instead had to cross through Jordan.

The changes are expected to start in late November, U.S. officials said. Like citizens of other Visa Waiver countries, Israeli passport holders will still need to apply for electronic authorization into the U.S. prior to arrival. Still, some advocacy groups are suing the Biden administration over the matter, arguing that Israel’s admission is unlawful because Palestinian ID holders are ineligible for the visa waiver program.