Gavin Newsom says Bob Menendez should resign

Gavin Newsom joined a growing chorus of high-profile Democrats calling for New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign.

In an interview before Wednesday night’s Republican debate, the California governor told Semafor that Menendez, who is facing bribery charges, should step down in order for Democrats to draw a contrast between the party and former President Donald Trump, who is also facing federal charges.

“He should resign. Moral clarity, you gotta contrast,” Newsom said.

“This is an existential moment. We have a guy who is illiberal, who doesn’t believe in democracy, that lost the election and tried to vandalize this country. Talk about moral clarity. I’m glad more people are coming on board,” he continued, referring to other Democrats calling on Menendez to step down.

Newsom said that within minutes of hearing Menendez’s defense, he was convinced that he should step down. The California governor said that while Menendez and Trump were both entitled to due process, the possibility of another Trump victory required Democrats to act swiftly to condemn Menendez so as to contrast Democrats’ intolerance for alleged crimes with that of Republicans’.

“[Trump] can win, and we’re dilly dallying around this?” Newsom said. “But we can’t be out there criticizing him for indictments and everything else - it’s a moral issue, moral clarity.”