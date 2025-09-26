DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal not ‘fully’ implemented: Boulos

US Senior Adviser for Africa Massad Boulos. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Semafor.

A US-brokered peace deal between DR Congo and Rwanda has not been “fully” implemented, Washington’s top Africa official admitted, pointing to parallel negotiations between M23 rebels and Kinshasa that are being mediated by Qatar and acknowledging that fighting was still taking place.

“We have reached an agreement. The agreement is between two countries. To complete the puzzle, we still need the Doha track to be concluded successfully. We hope it’s going to be concluded very soon,” Massad Boulos said during Semafor’s The Next Three Billion summit. Boulos was responding to skepticism about the deal, as fighting between the Rwanda-backed M23 and Kinshasa’s forces has not stopped.

Boulous, a businessman who also serves as a senior adviser to Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, also emphasized US President Donald Trump’s message that Washington should build a new relationship with Africa based on trade, not aid. He said that his mandate in Africa was based on three Ps: peace, partnerships, and prosperity.