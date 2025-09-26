Diseases ravage war-torn Sudan as conflict rages on

Dengue fever and other diseases are spreading rapidly throughout war-wracked Sudan, pushing already fragile health systems to the limit.

Tens of thousands of people have fallen ill with dengue, cholera, and other diseases after recent rains, compounding a series of crises in the country.

The years-long conflict between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to the world’s gravest humanitarian crisis, leaving hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of starvation.

Last year, the UN declared a famine in western Sudan, the first such declaration anywhere in years. Though the US and Gulf nations are advancing a plan for a permanent ceasefire, many in Sudan fear the war shows no signs of slowing.