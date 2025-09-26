Comey becomes first of Trump’s enemies to face charges

Former FBI director James Comey’s indictment on two charges, obstruction and making false statements, marked the first tangible success in President Donald Trump’s public push to prosecute his political enemies.

No charges have been filed thus far against Sen. Adam Schiff or Letitia James, despite ongoing probes, and Trump is seeking to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations while still awaiting charges to back him up.

But the hurdles didn’t stop Trump’s Justice Department, which this week instructed attorneys across the country to probe George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, according to The New York Times.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia announced Comey’s indictment ahead of a Tuesday deadline; the charges stem from testimony he gave in September 2020.