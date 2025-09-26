Events Email Briefings
Beijing probes Mexican tariffs on Chinese imports

Sep 26, 2025, 6:36am EDT
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum. Raquel Cunha/Reuters.

Beijing launched a sweeping investigation into Mexico’s tariffs on Chinese imports, highlighting the widening fallout of Washington’s trade wars.

The investigation, which includes an anti-dumping probe, comes just days after Mexican authorities slapped duties on an array of Chinese imports from textiles to steel and automotive parts. Beijing said Mexico City’s decision would “seriously damage the trade and investment interests” of Chinese firms.

Washington has pressured Mexico to crack down on Chinese imports over allegations that goods are being rerouted to the US, thus sidestepping American levies placed on Beijing. Sino-Mexican trade has boomed in recent years, and China last year became the third-biggest source of migrants to Mexico.

A chart showing Mexican imports from China.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
