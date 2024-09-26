Social media companies, lawmakers grapple with misinformation ahead of 2024 election

New research published by a team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst aims to shed light on how changes to social media platforms’ algorithms alter the spread of political content.

The research, which focuses on Meta’s Facebook, comes at a moment of intense scrutiny around the online spread of political misinformation ahead of November’s presidential election in the US. It found that in 2020, Facebook’s algorithm was successfully altered to mute political and potentially harmful posts, preventing their spread, but that later algorithm changes may have reversed those effects.

Meanwhile, a separate new poll conducted by Axios and The Harris Poll (not associated with Vice President Kamala Harris) found that more Americans are worried about politicians spreading misinformation than they are about the role of social media companies, deceptive AI, or even foreign governments.

“It used to be, we were worried about China or Russia, fake ads or Facebook. Now, no, it’s coming from the campaigns,” the CEO of The Harris Poll said. The poll also found about 70% of the people surveyed believed misinformation would play a role in the upcoming election, while about 80% believed it could influence the outcome of an election.

Meanwhile, local government officials speaking to CNBC voiced concerns about misinformation spreading on Facebook, which they said was worsened by layoffs in the trust and safety and customer service teams, as well as the platform deprioritizing news.