OpenAI is raising billions, inviting more regulatory heat for Microsoft

Prospective new investors in OpenAI, such as Abu Dhabi’s MGX, have privately made clear that investing billions in the startup would require taking an ownership stake in a for-profit version of the company — a move that would also give shares to its largest investor so far, Microsoft, according to people briefed on details of the ongoing negotiations.

The shift will immediately relieve investors, which are looking to put in $6.5 billion in the latest fundraising round, of risks that come with oversight by nonprofit board members, who have little involvement or stake in the day-to-day business of OpenAI.

But the biggest consequences for Microsoft may come from governments. Owning a part of OpenAI could attract more scrutiny from US and European regulators, who are already looking into whether their tie-up is anticompetitive.

AD

Microsoft has been defending itself by arguing that it does not actually own a piece of OpenAI. Instead, it has an agreement to receive profits that are capped, once the company hits a specific multiple of its investments in the company, which total around $13 billion.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, which he used to urge regulators and world leaders to accept the structural change and Microsoft’s ownership stake in OpenAI.

Altman’s pitch to European leaders is that his firm can’t raise money without updating its corporate structure, and it needs those funds to continue to improve its technology. And he’s been arguing that OpenAI’s technology is the answer to Europe’s vexing decline in productivity, since its models can be fine-tuned for the region and on local languages, and run on data centers on European soil.

AD

One idea floated in the negotiations with investors is to end the deal that makes Microsoft OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider, allowing the startup to also use rivals, according to a person familiar with the matter. That could be looked upon favorably by competition regulators in Europe. Ultimately, Microsoft would have to agree to these terms and would likely be compensated for the concession.

Ending the exclusive arrangement might not dampen Microsoft’s fortunes, though. There is a growing realization that the data center capacity needed to train and run future generations of AI models is so large that no single company can provide all of it. And in some ways, Microsoft holds the cards in OpenAI’s fundraising negotiations because it’s first in line to receive OpenAI profits.

Microsoft, OpenAI and MGX declined to comment.

AD

— Liz Hoffman contributed reporting for this article