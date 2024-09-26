NYC Mayor Eric Adams is charged with bribery and fraud over ties to Turkey

Federal prosecutors have charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams with bribery and fraud, accusing him of accepting illegal contributions and travel perks from foreign nationals, including a Turkish government official.

Adams has denied all wrongdoing and sought to fight the charges. He is the first sitting mayor in the city’s history to face federal criminal charges.

According to the indictment unsealed Thursday, Adams accepted free flights and upgrades on Turkey’s national airline, and enjoyed luxury trips and outings with companions in Turkey that were paid for by wealthy foreigners, including at least one Turkish government official before Adams was mayor. In exchange, Adams reportedly pressured city fire department officials to expedite the approval of a new building for the Turkish consulate after he became mayor.

“As Adam’s prominence and power grew, his foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when, in 2021, it became clear that Adams would become New York City’s mayor,” the indictment said.

The allegations suggested that Turkish government officials impressed with Adams’ mayoral win believed that he could be a leading US presidential candidate, and told one of his staffers that Turkey’s foreign minister “is personally paying attention to him.”

Federal agents raided Adams’ home Thursday morning and took his cell phone. He has not been arrested, according to his lawyer.