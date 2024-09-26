Mexican senators vote to give military control of National Guard

Mexican lawmakers approved outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan to militarize the civilian-led National Guard.

AMLO has redirected vast resources to the military during his presidency: It is now involved in sectors beyond security, such as operating a commercial airline and running the country’s ports. One estimate showed the military is responsible for 246 more tasks than 15 years earlier, El Economista reported.

Claudia Sheinbaum, who will next week succeed AMLO, has backed the military’s increased clout. “For now, Mexico’s generals show no open interest in taking over the country,” The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote earlier this year. “Yet these things have a way of happening incrementally.”