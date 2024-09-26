Japan poised for new leader

Japan’s ruling party will select its next prime minister Friday. The process is usually a predictable ritual decided by “old men… in back rooms,” but the contest to replace outgoing leader Fumio Kishida is marked by “excitement, diversity, and unpredictability,” The Times’ Asia editor wrote.

The top three candidates are moderate Shinjiro Koizumi, a former prime minister’s son who at 43 would be Japan’s youngest post-war leader; Sanae Takaichi, a nationalist who would “infuriate China” and who could be Japan’s first female leader; and populist frontrunner Shigeru Ishiba, who has called for an “Asian NATO,” The Economist wrote. Whichever Liberal Democratic Party member wins will “face big tests at home and abroad,” amid tense relations with China and a new US president, the magazine said.