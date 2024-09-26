China pledges to steady stumbling housing market

China’s leaders vowed to steady the country’s stumbling housing market with new financial support and controls.

Much of ordinary Chinese people’s investments are tied up in property but a protracted real-estate crisis has reduced household wealth by $18 trillion, leading to a spending collapse and worries of deflation.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and top officials did not give specifics on the size of the fiscal stimulus but property developers’ stocks went up 9.6% on the news.

Separately, the country plans to issue special sovereign bonds worth $284.43 billion this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.