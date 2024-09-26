Brontë plaque corrects 85-year misspelling

A memorial commemorating Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë that misspelled the literary sisters’ surname has been corrected after 85 years. The editor of the Brontë Society Gazette noticed that a plaque in Westminster Abbey’s Poets’ Corner spelled their last name without the diaereses.

She persuaded the abbey to correct the 1939 plaque to reflect Brontë’s pronunciation — “as if it rhymed with Monty, not font,” The Guardian wrote. The dean of Westminster said he was grateful for the “lively remembering” of the writers. “Memory is not a locked cupboard, but an active thing,” he said.