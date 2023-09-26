Russian admiral claimed killed by Kyiv shown attending a meeting in Kremlin footage

Jenna Moon

The Kremlin released footage of a high-ranking Russian admiral attending a meeting, a day after Ukraine claimed that it had killed him in a missile strike on Crimea.

According to the Ukrainian military, 34 Russian officers died, including Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Black Sea Fleet, after the attack last week. However, images circulated by Russian state media on Tuesday showed Sokolov attending a meeting alongside other senior Navy commanders.

Ukraine has ramped up strikes on Crimea, a region Russia annexed in 2014, as part of its ongoing counteroffensive, and previously targeted a Russian submarine near the port city of Sevastopol.