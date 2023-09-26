Trump committed fraud by inflating his net worth, New York judge rules

A judge in New York ruled Tuesday that former U.S. President Donald Trump and his business committed fraud by lying about how much they are worth.

In the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the judge granted partial summary judgment against Trump before the start of the trial. James accused Trump, his older sons, and the Trump Organization of overvaluing their properties to get more favorable loans and lower insurance premiums.

James’ office could seek penalties against Trump, The Associated Press reported.