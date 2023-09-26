rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Sep 26, 2023, 4:44pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Trump committed fraud by inflating his net worth, New York judge rules

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a 2024 presidential election campaign event at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, South Carolina, U.S. September 25, 2023.
REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: What the White House is reading. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

A judge in New York ruled Tuesday that former U.S. President Donald Trump and his business committed fraud by lying about how much they are worth.

In the civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the judge granted partial summary judgment against Trump before the start of the trial. James accused Trump, his older sons, and the Trump Organization of overvaluing their properties to get more favorable loans and lower insurance premiums.

James’ office could seek penalties against Trump, The Associated Press reported.

AD