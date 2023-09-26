JPMorgan will pay $75 million to settle Jeffrey Epstein-linked lawsuit with US Virgin Islands

U.S. banking giant JPMorgan Chase has agreed to settle a lawsuit with the US Virgin Islands which claimed that the bank directly benefitted from sex trafficking carried out by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan will pay $75 million for the settlement, but has not admitted any wrongdoing. The agreement will see $30 million given to local sex trafficking charities in the Virgin Islands, and $25 million will go to law enforcement to aid sex crime investigations.

The settlement averts a trial, which was expected to begin next month in New York.

It follows a similar settlement by the bank for $290 million with Epstein’s victims.