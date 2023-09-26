India-Canada spat complicates Western efforts to counter China

Diego Mendoza

Canada’s spat with India is complicating efforts by the U.S. and other Western countries to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Much to the dismay of the West, allies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are calling for Ottawa to reconsider basing so much of Canada’s Indo-Pacific trade and security strategy on partnering with India — a key player in containing China’s power — after Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in a Sikh separatist’s killing.